Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: Finally, NHAI puts up signboard to warn motorists at mishap site
Mumbai: Liberian national arrested for luring three in job racket
Mumbai: Rain to continue, but temperature will go up
Mumbai: People share their scary stories about stalkers
Mumbai: 11 electrocuted in Panvel city during Ganesh visarjan, decorator booked
Home > News > India News > Article > Amit Shah in Gujarat today to unveil Lord Hanumans statue in Somnath

Amit Shah in Gujarat today, to unveil Lord Hanuman's statue in Somnath

Updated on: 11 September,2022 01:43 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
PTI |

Top

As per the schedule shared by the Gujarat BJP unit, Shah will begin the visit by attending a conference of cooperative organisations of Amreli district in his home state, where the Assembly elections are due later this year

Amit Shah in Gujarat today, to unveil Lord Hanuman's statue in Somnath

Amit Shah. File Pic


Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will take part in a cooperative conference in Gujarat's Amreli district on Sunday and unveil a 16-feet tall statue of Lord Hanuman in Somnath town.


As per the schedule shared by the Gujarat BJP unit, Shah will begin the visit by attending a conference of cooperative organisations of Amreli district in his home state, where the Assembly elections are due later this year.

Also Read: Shah takes swipe at Rahul, says Congress can only practice vote bank, appeasement politics


The minister will then leave for Gir Somnath district where he will offer prayers at the Somnath Mahadev temple.

Shah will also unveil a 16-feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Somnath town and inaugurate 262 shops, called as 'Maruti Haat', near the Arabian Sea coast in the town.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
gujarat india national news amit shah

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK