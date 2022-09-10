Shah takes swipe at Rahul, says Congress can only practice vote bank, appeasement politics

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 September,2022 05:34 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Addressing the Rajasthan BJP's booth functionaries, he also hit out at the state government over the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal by Muslim extremists and the Karauli violence and alleged the Congress can only practice politics of vote bank and appeasement

Amit Shah file pic


Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday targeted Rahul Gandhi over the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', saying the Congress leader had once said India is not a nation and is now out to "unite" the country wearing a "foreign-make" T-shirt.


Addressing the Rajasthan BJP's booth functionaries, he also hit out at the state government over the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal by Muslim extremists and the Karauli violence and alleged the Congress can only practice politics of vote bank and appeasement.

Taking aim at Gandhi, he said, "I want to remind Rahul baba and other Congress members about his speech given in Parliament. Rahul baba had said India is not a nation. Rahul baba, in which book have you read this? This is the nation for which lakhs and lakhs of people have sacrificed their lives."


"The one who said India is not a nation is now on a yatra to unite India wearing foreign T-shirt," he said, referring to the the BJP's swipe at the Congress leader for wearing a Burberry T-shirt reportedly costing over Rs 41,000.

Also Read: Nanded to be first stop in Maharashtra for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Gandhi is out to "connect" Bharat but he needs to study Indian history first, Shah said.

He claimed the Congress cannot work for development. "It can only work for appeasement and vote bank politics."

The Congress, he said, will be left with nothing after the BJP forms government in Rajasthan and Chhatttisgarh, the only two states where it is in power on its own.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

amit shah rahul gandhi congress national news news

