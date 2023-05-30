Breaking News
Railway police rescue 4-yr-old kidnapped from Vasai within 8 hours
Murder case to be registered against 6 trustees of charitable trust
Mumbai Crime: Two held for duping sports gear firm owner of Rs 2.45cr
Maharashtra’s most-delayed rail project ready, but awaits ribbon-cutting
Mumbai: Private agencies to monitor roads for hazards this monsoon
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Amit Shah meets women leaders in Manipur

Amit Shah meets women leaders in Manipur

Updated on: 30 May,2023 12:54 PM IST  |  Imphal
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

"Held a meeting with a group of women leaders (Meira Paibi) in Manipur. Reiterated the significance of the role of women in the society of Manipur. Together, we are committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in the state," Shah tweeted

Amit Shah meets women leaders in Manipur

Pic/Twitter Handle

Listen to this article
Amit Shah meets women leaders in Manipur
x
00:00

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, began consultations with stake-holders including women leaders, as part of his visit to Manipuri, to bring lasting peace in the violence-hit state.


Shah also held a meeting with delegations of civil society organisations as part of his outreach initiative.


"Held a meeting with a group of women leaders (Meira Paibi) in Manipur. Reiterated the significance of the role of women in the society of Manipur. Together, we are committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in the state," Shah tweeted.


As per the home ministry spokesperson, Amit Shah also held a meeting with a delegation of different civil society organisations.

The home minister met CM N Biren Singh along with a few cabinet ministers and political leaders.

Shah is on a four-day visit to violence-hit Manipur and he will hold several rounds of security meetings to assess the situation and plan further steps to restore normalcy, sources said.

This is the first time the home minister is visiting the Northeastern state since the ethnic clashes began in Manipur on May 3.
Manipur has been hit by ethnic conflict for nearly a month and witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes and firing between militants and security forces. The death toll from clashes has gone up to 80, officials said.

(with inputs from PTI)

india India news amit shah national news manipur imphal

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK