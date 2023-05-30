Amit Shah meets women leaders in Manipur

"Held a meeting with a group of women leaders (Meira Paibi) in Manipur. Reiterated the significance of the role of women in the society of Manipur. Together, we are committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in the state," Shah tweeted

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, began consultations with stake-holders including women leaders, as part of his visit to Manipuri, to bring lasting peace in the violence-hit state.

Shah also held a meeting with delegations of civil society organisations as part of his outreach initiative.

As per the home ministry spokesperson, Amit Shah also held a meeting with a delegation of different civil society organisations.

The home minister met CM N Biren Singh along with a few cabinet ministers and political leaders.

Shah is on a four-day visit to violence-hit Manipur and he will hold several rounds of security meetings to assess the situation and plan further steps to restore normalcy, sources said.

This is the first time the home minister is visiting the Northeastern state since the ethnic clashes began in Manipur on May 3.

Manipur has been hit by ethnic conflict for nearly a month and witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes and firing between militants and security forces. The death toll from clashes has gone up to 80, officials said.

(with inputs from PTI)