Union Home Minister Amit Shah has strongly criticised the Congress party over its stance on 'Muslim reservation', stating that as long as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains in power, no religion-based reservation will be allowed in India.

Speaking at a public rally in Palamu, Jharkhand, Shah accused Congress of trying to provide reservation for Muslims by reducing the reservation limits for OBCs (Other Backward Classes), Dalits, and tribals. According to ANI, he said, “Congress talks about reservation, but in our Constitution, there is no provision to give reservation on the basis of religion.” He further elaborated that in Maharashtra, a group of 'Ulemah' had submitted a memorandum to Congress, seeking 10 per cent reservation for Muslims, and the state Congress chief had expressed support for this idea. Shah warned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying, “Till the time BJP is in power, minorities will not receive reservations.” He also added, "Reservation for OBCs, Dalits, and tribals was provided by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, and you cannot disrespect it."

Shah continued his attack by labelling Congress an "anti-OBC" party, accusing them of undermining the OBC community whenever they were in power. He cited the failure to implement the Kaka Kalelkar Committee report in the 1950s and the delay in executing the Mandal Commission report, which was meant to provide reservation for OBCs. "Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi opposed the Mandal Commission's implementation," Shah claimed. According to ANI, he contrasted this with the BJP's record, pointing to the 27 per cent reservation for OBCs that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government implemented in 2014, as well as the establishment of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), which was given constitutional status.

In his speech, Amit Shah also launched a scathing attack on the ruling government in Jharkhand, formed by the JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), Congress, and RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal). According to ANI, he described the Jharkhand government as the most corrupt in the country. He cited several examples of corruption, including the seizure of over Rs 300 crore from the house of a Congress MP, and the discovery of Rs 30 crore from the house of a personal assistant to a state minister. Shah accused Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Congress of failing to take action against the corrupt individuals. "This money is meant for the youth and the poor of Jharkhand, but it has been stolen by Congressmen," he said. Shah promised that if BJP were to form the government in Jharkhand, they would imprison those involved in corruption.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is set to go to the polls in two phases, on November 13 and 20, with the vote count scheduled for November 23, as per ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)