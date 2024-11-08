Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren slams BJP over 'Roti, Beti and Mati'

CM Soren asserted that his government has implemented various welfare schemes to ensure the safety and wellbeing of women, particularly daughters

Hemant Soren. Pic/PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday criticised the BJP and dismissed their claims about 'Roti, Beti and Mati' as empty rhetoric.

He asserted that his government has implemented various welfare schemes to ensure the safety and wellbeing of women, particularly daughters.

"We have launched schemes like the Savitribai Phule Jhano Yojana for the safety of our daughters, with 12 lakh students linked to it," Soren said while addressing a public meeting at Gandhnia Hat Maidan in Ghatsila in support of his cabinet colleague-cum-JMM MLA Ramdas Soren.

In an indirect reference to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Soren accused him of making hollow claims about the safety of tribals in Madhya Pradesh.

He also accused the BJP of making false claims about protecting "Roti, Beti, and Mati," pointing to the central government's inaction in the face of ongoing atrocities against women in Manipur.

Soren said the JMM-led coalition would return to power with a majority.

