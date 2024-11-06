Breaking News
Updated on: 06 November,2024 10:33 PM IST  |  Ranchi
PTI |

CM Soren on Wednesday alleged that crores of rupees were being spent by the saffron party to spread hatred, social animosity and lies against him

Hemant Soren. File Pic/PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday termed the BJP a "showroom of lies and hatred".


He alleged that crores of rupees were being spent by the saffron party to spread hatred, social animosity and lies against him.


Sharing a report on X referring to "shadow political advertisement", Soren said, "I am not wrong when I say that the BJP is a showroom of lies and hatred." "They are spending crores of rupees to spread hatred, violence, social animosity and lies against me," he wrote on X.


Reacting to the CM's post, Jharkhand BJP said that he was just playing the victim card to build a narrative of a series of excuses, seeing his impending defeat.

"If he has any grievance, he should go to the Election Commission. Instead of that, he is taking to social media only to play the victim card. He wants to build a narrative of a series of excuses seeing impending defeat in the upcoming election," Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Jharkhand assembly elections Jharkhand Hemant Soren BJP India news national news

