The party's Odisha unit general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said Shah, during his scheduled one-day visit, will participate in the 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan' in Dhenkanal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File Pic

Listen to this article Amit Shah to address public meeting in Odisha on June 17 x 00:00

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Odisha on June 17 and address a public meeting in Dhenkanal, a senior BJP leader said.

The party's Odisha unit general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said Shah, during his scheduled one-day visit, will participate in the 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan' in Dhenkanal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some other senior leaders will also visit the state as part of the BJP's nationwide mass outreach campaign, which is being held to mark the completion of nine years of the NDA government at the Centre, Harichandan said on Saturday.

Party sources said BJP president J P Nadda is also expected to visit the state on June 22 to take part in the campaign.

The state BJP has chalked out a massive public outreach programme, which will include rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Shah and Nadda.

Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Arjun Munda, and Ashwini Vaishnaw are also expected to attend various programmes across the state, another BJP leader said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.