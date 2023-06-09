Amit Shah to be on two-day visit to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh from June 10

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh from tomorrow

Shah will attend various political events and public rallies in these four states during his visit.

On Friday, he will leave for Gujarat and return back to New Delhi by June 11 night.

Amit Shah is expected to attend various political meetings with party workers in Ahmedabad during the first half of his visit.

Later, Shah will leave for Maharashtra's Nanded where will be addressing his first rally under Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJPs) special month-long campaign.

Nanded is the home turf of Congress veteran and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan.

Amit Shah's program is part of the BJP's month-long campaign covering all Lok Sabha constituencies across India to mark the completion of nine years of Modi government.

Shah is learnt to address the rally in Abchalnagar ground in Nanded city, which is the second largest city in the Marathwada region, and also one of the holy pilgrimage centres for Sikhs as Guru Gobind Singh had spent his last days in Nanded and passed his guruship to Guru Granth Sahib before his death.

According to the sources, Shah is also reported to hold a meeting with Nanded Gurdwara Committee members.

Later, Amit Shah will reach Chennai by late Saturday and engage in a political meeting there with party workers on June 11.

Shah will address a rally in Vellore to highlight the Modi government's achievements in the past nine years.

The rally is part of Tamil Nadu BJP's plan to hold 66 public meetings within a month to highlight the achievements of the BJP government. Several national leaders would address public meetings in Tamil Nadu.

On June 11, the Home Minister will also reach Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh where he will address a public meeting at the railway grounds in the evening as part of the nationwide celebrations.

(with inputs from ANI)