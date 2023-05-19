Amit Shah to review and discuss development works at 'Chintan Shivir' with senior MHA officials

PM Narendra Modi had laid out his vision to make India a developed nation by 2047

On Friday, Union Minister Amit Shah will preside over the second 'Chintan Shivir' of senior officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The 'Chintan Shivir' will be held to discuss an action plan for the implementation of PM Narendra Modi's 'Vision 2047'.

This will include an in-depth review of the status of compliance with the instructions given by Amit Shah during an earlier discussion.

As per the sources, the objective of the 'Chintan Shivir' is to interact with the senior officers and discuss an action plan for the implementation of the Prime Minister's 'Vision 2047' objective.

PM Narendra Modi had laid out his vision to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Earlier, while addressing the challenges of water security as part of the 'India@2047' plan, the prime minister had indicated the "5P" mantra - "political will, public financing, partnerships, public participation and persuasion for sustainability".

On April 18 last month, Amit Shah held Chintan Shivir.

Shah reviewed the functioning of the ministry's dashboard, Government Land Information System, budget utilisation, e-office and special recruitment drive, among others. During the meeting, in his remarks, Amit Shah had emphasised on developing an ecosystem for cybercrime management, modernisation of police forces, increased use of information technology in the criminal justice system, among others.

The Union Minister also stressed on the need for enhanced use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to utilise the Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) database for critical analysis of crimes, thus, making cities safer for women, children and vulnerable sections.

He also focussed on the need to fast-track the recruitment process. Amit Shah also suggested MHA officials to make field visits to monitor development schemes, and directed to fast-track construction of fencing and roads in border areas.

Shah had asked all senior officers they should collectively work together with full dedication.

