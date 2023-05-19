PM trying to save his party MP: Congress

They have sitting a few kilometres from your residence, in bad weather, for the past 26 days, he said

Congress’s Randeep Surjewala with wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, at Jantar Mantar, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

The Congress on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his “silence” on sexual harassment allegations against BJP MP and WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and accused him of trying to save his party’s leader.

India’s top wrestlers have demanded the arrest of Singh for allegedly sexually harassing seven female grapplers, including a minor. Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, who hails from Haryana, visited their protest site and said, “My direct question to the PM is that the daughters who returned after winning medals, were your family members then. You didn’t hold back in building your image in the whole country by making video calls to them from thousands of miles away,” he said.

They have sitting a few kilometres from your residence, in bad weather, for the past 26 days, he said. “Leave alone listening to them, you want to get their peaceful dharna removed through police excesses. Instead of taking action against the accused, why have you kept silent on such a serious matter?” “Modi ji, you give the slogan of women empowerment and Beti Padhao-Beti Bachao all over India. The reality of your slogan is visible at Jantar Mantar,” he said.

