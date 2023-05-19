Breaking News
Stray animals continue to plague motorists on Samruddhi highway
Mumbai: ‘Sameer Wankhede declared Rs 1 lakh expense on 19-day London trip’
If Mumbai floods, officials will face the music: CM Eknath Shinde
CNG refuelling for cars at BEST depots across Mumbai
Maharashtra: 7-year-old girl dies of snake bite after health centre snubs her in Palghar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > PM trying to save his party MP Congress

PM trying to save his party MP: Congress

Updated on: 19 May,2023 08:10 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

They have sitting a few kilometres from your residence, in bad weather, for the past 26 days, he said

PM trying to save his party MP: Congress

Congress’s Randeep Surjewala with wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, at Jantar Mantar, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
PM trying to save his party MP: Congress
x
00:00

The Congress on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his “silence” on sexual harassment allegations against BJP MP and WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and accused him of trying to save his party’s leader. 


India’s top wrestlers have demanded the arrest of Singh for allegedly sexually harassing seven female grapplers, including a minor.  Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, who hails from Haryana, visited their protest site and said, “My direct question to the PM is that the daughters who returned after winning medals, were your family members then. You didn’t hold back in building your image in the whole country by making video calls to them from thousands of miles away,” he said.



Also Read: Heritage of India lost during ‘slavery period’ when manuscripts and libraries were burnt: Prime Minister Narendra Modi


They have sitting a few kilometres from your residence, in bad weather, for the past 26 days, he said. “Leave alone listening to them, you want to get their peaceful dharna removed through police excesses. Instead of taking action against the accused, why have you kept silent on such a serious matter?” “Modi ji, you give the slogan of women empowerment and Beti Padhao-Beti Bachao all over India. The reality of your slogan is visible at Jantar Mantar,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

narendra modi congress Bajrang Punia Vinesh Phogat national news jantar mantar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK