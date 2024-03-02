Breaking News
Amit Shah to visit parts of Maharashtra on March 5 to hold BJPs election meeting rallies
Amit Shah to visit parts of Maharashtra on March 5, to hold BJP's election meeting, rallies

02 March,2024  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent

Shah will chair a meeting of the BJP's election management committee and its core committee in Akola at 11 am on Tuesday to discuss the Lok Sabha constituencies of Chandrapur, Buldhana, Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha and Amravati

Amit Shah. Pic/AFP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Akola, Jalgaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra on March 5 to take part in election-related meetings and programmes organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party, its state unit chief said on Saturday.


Lok Sabha elections are likely to be held in April or May this year.


Shah will chair a meeting of the BJP's election management committee and its core committee in Akola at 11 am on Tuesday to discuss the Lok Sabha constituencies of Chandrapur, Buldhana, Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha and Amravati, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.


After Akola, Shah will visit Jalgaon, where he will address the 'Maha Yuva Sammelan', a youth convention, at 2 pm, he said.

The former BJP chief will then address a public rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 6 pm, he added.

A day before Shah's visit, BJP president J P Nadda will address the youth at 'Namo Yuva Sammelan' in Nagpur on March 4, he said.

"Around one lakh youth from Maharashtra will attend the event," he said, adding that the BJP will seek opinion from the youth about their vision for the development of India, which will then be forwarded to the central leadership for inclusion in the BJP's election manifesto.

The BJP leader also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'Nari Shakti Vandana' programme through video-conferencing on March 6. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

maharashtra bharatiya janata party amit shah yavatmal Buldhana
