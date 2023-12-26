Breaking News
Xmas gift for Thane residents: Park will open soon, says TMC
Mumbai: Cop killed by manja was a local hero
Mumbai: New Covid-19 spike may hurt children
Mumbai: Dadar’s platform 10 revamp targets commuter flow!
Mumbai: BMC to relocate air quality units
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modi spread saga of Guru Gobind Singhs four sons sacrifice in India world Amit Shah

PM Modi spread saga of Guru Gobind Singh's four sons' sacrifice in India, world: Amit Shah

Updated on: 26 December,2023 03:18 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

Remembering their unmatched valour, Amit Shah also said the sacrifice will continue to inspire generations to come

PM Modi spread saga of Guru Gobind Singh's four sons' sacrifice in India, world: Amit Shah

Amit Shah. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
PM Modi spread saga of Guru Gobind Singh's four sons' sacrifice in India, world: Amit Shah
x
00:00

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday remembered the sacrifice of last Sikh guru - Guru Gobind Singh's four sons on the occasion of 'Veer Bal Diwas' and mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spread the saga of their sacrifice to every corner of the country and the world.


Remembering their unmatched valour, Shah also said the sacrifice will continue to inspire generations to come.


"On Veer Bal Diwas, I bow to Guru Gobind Singh Ji's four Sahibzade and Mata Gujri Ji. With supreme courage they stood against the brutal Mughal rule and chose martyrdom, refusing to convert. Their unmatched valor will continue to inspire generations to come. Proclaiming their Martyrdom Day as Veer Bal Diwas, Prime Minister Modi Ji has spread the saga of their sacrifice to every corner of the country and the world," Shah posted on 'X', formerly Twitter.


Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also paid tribute to the valor of the Guru's sons

"I join members of the Sikh Sangat in India & around the world to thank PM Sh @narendramodiJi for honouring the sentiments of our entire community to honour the valour, courage & shahadat of our Chaar Sahibzaade at a young age, & declare 26 December as #VeerBaalDiwas" the Minister posted on X.

PM Modi on the day of the Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh, on January 9, 2022, had declared that December 26 will be marked as 'Veer Baal Diwas' to pay homage to the courage of the 'Sahibzades'-- the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh.

While all four sons of Guru Gobind Singh were martyred, the date is observed as the martyrdom day of the Sahibzadas-- Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh who are said to have been martyred at the tender ages of six and nine in Sirhind (Punjab) by Mughal forces on the orders of the then ruler Aurangzeb.

The place where the sons of the last Sikh Guru were buried alive is today's Fatehgarh Sahib

The Sikhs respect the sons of the 10th Guru as warriors who are usually referred to as Sahibzadas.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

amit shah PM Modi narendra modi india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK