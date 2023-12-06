Home Minister Amit Shah attributes "Kashmir's woes" to Jawaharlal Nehru's 'blunders'

Home Minister Amit Shah, during a Lok Sabha debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, criticized India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, attributing the “sufferings in Kashmir” to Nehru's "two major blunders."

File Photo/PTI

Shah blamed Nehru for declaring a ceasefire without securing the entire region and for involving the United Nations in the issue. The bills, focusing on Jammu and Kashmir's representation, were passed in the Lok Sabha.

Shah emphasized that had Nehru taken different actions, a significant portion of territory would not have been relinquished, and Pakistan-administered Kashmir might have been part of India. He referred to these decisions as "Nehruvian blunders," asserting that Kashmir endured due to these historical mistakes.

The Home Minister highlighted two critical errors: declaring a ceasefire when victory was imminent and taking the Kashmir issue to the United Nations.

The opposition staged a walkout during the debate but later returned. Responding to the opposition, Shah quipped about mentioning Nehru's "Himalayan blunder" in reference to actions leading to the 1962 war with China.

Shah underscored that the bills aimed to provide justice and representation to those deprived of rights for 70 years. He argued that if terrorism had been addressed earlier without considering vote-bank politics, Kashmiri Pandits might not have had to leave the Valley.

Talking about the abrogation of Article 370, Shah said it had nothing to do with going back on promise as it was a temporary article and had to go.

"You did not have the courage, PM Narendra Modi showed courage and did away with it," he said, referring to the opposition benches.

Shah expressed confidence in the government's plan to achieve zero terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir by 2026.

The bills, focusing on reservation amendments and reorganization in Jammu and Kashmir, received Lok Sabha approval. Shah also criticized the Congress, stating that if any party hindered the growth of backward classes, it was the Congress.

The bills aim to nominate two Kashmiri Migrant community members, reserve a seat for people displaced from Pakistan-administered Kashmir, and address historical injustices, he said. (With inputs from agencies)