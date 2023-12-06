Omar Abdullah slams BJP, says Article 370 abrogation harmed bond between Jammu and Kashmir, rest of country

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference vice president, Omar Abdullah, criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on Wednesday, stating that the abrogation of Article 370 has damaged the historic bond between Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country

File Photo/PTI

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in Parliament, Abdullah expressed the discontent of the people of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh over the decision to revoke the special status of the erstwhile state.

Abdullah emphasized that the promises made to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 were commitments of the entire country, not just an individual. He asserted, "The bond was not between a person in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir; it was a link between a country and this state. If they think that harming this bond deserves congratulating, then let them congratulate each other."

Talking to reporters in southern Kashmir’s Pulwama district, the former chief minister remarked that the people in the region are not pleased with the steps taken on August 5, 2019. He predicted that the discontent would manifest during the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, citing the outcomes of Kargil LAHDC polls and DDC polls as evidence.

Abdullah expressed concern over the delay in holding assembly elections, stating that it was leading Jammu and Kashmir down a destructive path. He criticized the unusual circumstances surrounding the election process, where the government and the Election Commission seem to shift responsibility to each other.

In response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statements in Parliament, Abdullah underscored the adverse impact of the Article 370 abrogation on the region's unity and harmony. Shah had earlier asserted that the Modi government ensured the country has one flag and one Constitution.

Addressing a controversial remark by a DMK leader that sparked a row, Abdullah urged for respect for religious beliefs. He cautioned against making statements that could hurt religious sentiments, emphasizing the need for mutual respect.

On a different note, Abdullah commented on the recent defeat of Congress in assembly polls, pointing out that the opposition bloc INDIA did not contest. He hinted at a meeting on December 16 to reevaluate the alliance's readiness for parliamentary polls. (With inputs from agencies)