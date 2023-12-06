Breaking News
Mumbai: Traffic chaos looms as BEST's proposal to alter SCLR sparks concerns
Mumbai: AC train footfalls tripled in six months
Mumbai: 35 per cent of Ambedkar memorial work completed, says MMRDA
Mumbai: Taps in Cuffe Parade to run dry on Thursday
Mumbai: How burqa clad trio filched gold worth Rs 3 lakh from jewellery store
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > One flag one PM one constitution not a political slogan Amit Shah

‘One flag, one PM, one constitution’ not a political slogan: Amit Shah

Updated on: 06 December,2023 06:13 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

This comment was made in an apparent reference to the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

‘One flag, one PM, one constitution’ not a political slogan: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah. File Pic

Listen to this article
‘One flag, one PM, one constitution’ not a political slogan: Amit Shah
x
00:00

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday asserted that the concept of “one flag, one prime minister, one constitution” was not a political slogan and the BJP firmly believes in the principle and finally implemented it with regard to Jammu and Kashmir.


Responding to a remark by TMC’s Saugata Roy in the Lok Sabha that “ek nishan, ek pradhan, ek samvidhan (one flag, one head, one constitution)” was a “political slogan”, Shah wondered as to how can a country have two prime ministers, two constitutions and two flags. He said Roy’s remarks were “objectionable”. 


While responding to a remark from the opposition benches, Shah said, “Whosoever did it was wrong. Narendra Modi has corrected it. Your approval or disagreement does not matter. The entire country wanted it.” This comment was made in an apparent reference to the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news bharatiya janata party amit shah new delhi india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK