‘One flag, one PM, one constitution’ not a political slogan: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday asserted that the concept of “one flag, one prime minister, one constitution” was not a political slogan and the BJP firmly believes in the principle and finally implemented it with regard to Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to a remark by TMC’s Saugata Roy in the Lok Sabha that “ek nishan, ek pradhan, ek samvidhan (one flag, one head, one constitution)” was a “political slogan”, Shah wondered as to how can a country have two prime ministers, two constitutions and two flags. He said Roy’s remarks were “objectionable”.

While responding to a remark from the opposition benches, Shah said, “Whosoever did it was wrong. Narendra Modi has corrected it. Your approval or disagreement does not matter. The entire country wanted it.” This comment was made in an apparent reference to the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

