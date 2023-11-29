Amit Shah called for the removal of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the 2026 assembly polls, setting the stage for this initiative in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Amit Shah. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Amit Shah accuses TMC MPs of bringing disgrace to Parliament x 00:00

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in an apparent reference to Mahua Moitra's cash-for-query case, asserted on Wednesday that Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs have compromised the dignity of Parliament by accepting bribes and gifts, reported news agency PTI.

While addressing a mega rally in Kolkata, Amit Shah called for the removal of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the 2026 assembly polls, setting the stage for this initiative in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Even TMC MPs have tarnished the dignity of Parliament. Can MPs who seek gifts and bribes in exchange for questions contribute positively to West Bengal? The TMC has stained West Bengal's reputation due to corruption," Amit Shah stated without explicitly naming anyone, reported PTI.

Shah's comments come after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee last week suggested that the BJP was planning to expel Moitra from Parliament, contending that such action would benefit the lawmaker from Krishnanagar ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, reported PTI.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had last month submitted a complaint against the TMC member, accusing her of accepting bribes for posing questions in the House at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported PTI.

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, led by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, submitted its report on the allegations against Moitra to the Speaker's office earlier this month. The report, endorsed by a majority in the Committee, recommended Moitra's expulsion from the House, accusing her of accepting "illegal gratifications" to raise questions in Parliament at the businessman's behest, reported PTI.

In response, Moitra dismissed the decision as a "pre-fixed match by a kangaroo court" and deemed it a "death of parliamentary democracy", reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah asserted on Wednesday that the Central government will implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and no one can stop it, reported PTI.

Addressing a big rally here to launch the BJP's Lok Sabha campaign, Shah launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issues of appeasement, infiltration, corruption and political violence, alleging she has "destroyed" the state, reported PTI.

Banerjee has been opposing the CAA due to her support to infiltration, he asserted, adding that a state with so much infiltration cannot develop, reported PTI.

He urged people to throw out her government by electing the BJP in the next assembly polls in 2026 and asked them to lay its foundation by supporting the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, reported PTI.

He said, "Give so many seats to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls that Modiji says I have become PM due to Bengal."

The Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won the last assembly polls by "rigging" but the BJP jumped to 77 seats from zero, he said, calling upon people to end the TMC's alleged misrule of corruption, infiltration, and political violence by electing a government conducive to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda of development, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)