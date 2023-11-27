Deal to make KCR CM and Rahul PM: Amit Shah

Shah, who addressed an election rally at Makthal, said if a vote is given to Congress to dislodge Rao from power, the grand old party MLAs would go to BRS

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Pic/PTI

Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that a deal has been done between the ruling BRS in Telangana and Congress to make K Chandrasekhar Rao as chief minister again and that he would later help Rahul Gandhi become prime minister.

Shah, who addressed an election rally at Makthal, said if a vote is given to Congress to dislodge Rao from power, the grand old party MLAs would go to BRS.

If KCR is to be dislodged, the only option is to form a BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said. “(A) Congress MLA is like Chinese goods which do not have a guarantee and will go to BRS anytime,” he said.

Money for schemes will be hiked: KCR

Exuding confidence that the BRS will return to power in Telangana after the November 30 assembly polls, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said financial assistance under various schemes would be increased.

‘KCR should say what he has done for Telangana’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao to tell people what he did for Telangana before questioning Cong. KCR is running the most corrupt government in the country, Gandhi alleged at a poll rally here.

