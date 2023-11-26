KCR is running the most corrupt government in the country and all the money making portfolios are with Rao's family members, Gandhi alleged at a poll rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Not Congress, KCR should say what he has done for Telangana, says Rahul Gandhi x 00:00

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao to tell people what he did for Telangana before questioning the grand old party on what it did for the southern state, reported news agency PTI.

KCR is running the most corrupt government in the country and all the money making portfolios are with Rao's family members, Gandhi alleged at a poll rally, reported PTI.

He said the "six guarantees" given by the Congress will be made into a law in the first cabinet meeting itself, if the party is voted to power in the state and will be implemented, reported PTI.

"Today there is a fight between Dorala Sarkar (feudal government) and Prajala Sarkar (people's government) in Telangana. Your chief minister is asking what Congress has done. The question is not what Congress has done, the question is what KCR has done," he said, reported PTI.

He further said the grand old party's target is to defeat the BRS in Telangana and BJP at the national level later, reported PTI.

Gandhi said Hyderabad city from which Rao allegedly is looting crores of rupees was developed by the Congress which transformed it into an IT hub, reported PTI.

Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addressed a public gathering in Andole on Sunday. He slammed the BRS government in the state and accused it of being mired in corruption and involved in paper leakages in the state.

Speaking at the rally, Rahul Gandhi said, "I met the youth of Telangana yesterday evening. The youth invest their money in coaching for the exam and the BRS government every time gets involved in paper leakage. Why did 8000 farmers commit suicide? In the Dalit Bandhu scheme, why does the MLA of BRS take a cut of Rs 3 lakhs? KCR runs the most corrupt government in the country."

Further, taking a jibe at at BRS government, Rahul Gandhi called it a 'Dorala Sarkar' (Feudal government) and appealed to vote for Congress Prajala Sarkar (people's government).

The state of Telangana is set to undergo assembly polls on November 30. The ruling BRS, Congress, and BJP are the main contestants in the state. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)