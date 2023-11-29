Amit Shah launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issues of appeasement, infiltration, corruption and political violence and urged people to throw out her government and elect the BJP in the next assembly polls

Amit Shah. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article No one can stop CAA implementation: Amit Shah at Kolkata rally x 00:00

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Wednesday that the Central government will implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and no one can stop it, reported news agency PTI.

Addressing a big rally here to launch the party's Lok Sabha campaign, Amit Shah launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issues of appeasement, infiltration, corruption and political violence and urged people to throw out her government and elect the BJP in the next assembly polls, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lauding the turnout at the rally, he said this indicates the people's mood and claimed that the BJP will come to power with two-third majority in the state in 2026, reported PTI.

The BJP's performance in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will create the foundation of its win in the assembly polls, he said, reported PTI.

Turning to the contentious CAA issue, he said Banerjee has been opposing it but no one can stop its implementation, which has been in a limbo as the central government is yet to frame its rules amid the opposition's strong stand against the law, reported PTI.

They, Shah said in a reference to the intended beneficiaries of the law, have as much a right to citizenship as anyone else, reported PTI.

Shah was addressing the rally at the historic Esplanade, with an eye on setting the tone for the party's Lok Sabha campaign in the state, reported PTI.

The party had won 18, its highest ever, of the state's 42 seats in 2019, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police have taken all precautionary measures in view of Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah's public rally here on Wednesday, a senior officer said, reported PTI.

More than 1,000 police personnel along with senior officers in the rank of deputy and assistant commissioners would be on duty in the Esplanade area where Shah is set to address the mega rally, reported PTI.

"We have taken elaborate measures to ensure that Shah's rally is conducted peacefully. There will be senior police officers supervising the security arrangements," the Kolkata Police officer told PTI.

In terms of security arrangments, the venue has been divided into six zones which will be under the vigilance of six deputy commissioners, he said, adding that assistant commissioners and other police personnel will assist DCs, reported PTI.

An elaborate arrangement has been made to keep the traffic movement smooth across the city though R R Avenue, Dorina Crossing, Bentinck Street and Waterloo Street will remain closed for a few hours in view of the mega rally, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)