Updated on: 14 March,2023 03:48 PM IST  |  Dehradun
Taking to Twitter, CM Dhami tweeted in Hindi, 'Along with increasing the amount of old age pension to Rs 1500, our government has provided benefits to both eligible husband and wife from this scheme'

Amount given under old age pension increased to Rs 1500: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Pushkar Singh Dhami. Pic/Twitter


Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that his government has increased the amount given under old age pension to Rs 1500 from Rs 1200.


Taking to Twitter, CM Dhami tweeted in Hindi, "Along with increasing the amount of old age pension to Rs 1500, our government has provided benefits to both eligible husband and wife from this scheme."



"We are determined to work for the upliftment of every section of the society with the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, added CM Dhami.


Talking about the appointment of health officers in the state, CM Dhami said, "More than 600 community health officers have been appointed by our government in various districts of Uttarakhand".

"The state government is constantly working to provide employment to the youth as well as to provide better health facilities to the general public," he added.

The budget session of the Uttarakhand Legislative assembly began on Monday in Bhararisain, Uttarakhand.

Before the assembly proceedings, the Congress MLAs staged a sit-in protest outside the Vidhan Sabha. Congress MLAs demanded that a CBI inquiry should be initiated into alleged irregularities in several recruitment examinations in the state.

Previously, on Monday Uttarakhand CM Dhami said the state budget will help in contributing to the state's development.

"Budget session will start today. Our Government vision for the Uttarakhand state is reflected in this budget. We hope all the leaders will contribute to the development of the state," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

uttarakhand news India news national news india

