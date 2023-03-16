Breaking News
Ample proof, probe Adani Group: Opposition to ED

Updated on: 16 March,2023 08:52 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Earlier in the day, they started a march from Parliament House to the ED office to hand over the complaint, but the police stopped them at Vijay Chowk

Ample proof, probe Adani Group: Opposition to ED

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge with other Oppn leaders on Wednesday. Pic/PTI


Leaders of 18 opposition parties on Wednesday urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to initiate an investigation into the Adani Group over allegations of corrupt practices, including money laundering through shell companies.


Earlier in the day, they started a march from Parliament House to the ED office to hand over the complaint, but the police stopped them at Vijay Chowk.



In a letter later emailed to ED Director S K Mishra, the parties said, “We are acutely aware of how in the recent past, the ED has also zealously pursued cases of alleged political favouritism, including sharing concurrent jurisdiction with SEBI and CBI. We are also aware of the limited remit of the Supreme Court Commission appointed on the subject. We point this out so as to remind the ED that it cannot turn around and abdicate its jurisdiction on these or other grounds”.


‘Take immediate action’

“In light of the above, we, the members of the Opposition, ask that you take immediate action on the above mentioned allegations.”

The letter further claimed that over the last three months, several crucial pieces of evidence have been made available against the Adani Group in the public domain. “Yet, the ED, which claims to pursue such cases with vigour and fairness, is yet to launch even a preliminary enquiry into these very serious charges.

