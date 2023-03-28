Amritpal hiding in Nepal, govt seeks his arrest

In a letter sent to the Department of Consular Services on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has requested the government agencies to arrest Singh if he tries to flee from Nepal using Indian or fake passports, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported

Supporters of Amritpal Singh, protest against the state and central governments, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday. Pic/AFP

India has requested the Nepal government not to allow fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh to flee to a third country, a Nepali newspaper reported on Monday.



In a letter sent to the Department of Consular Services on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has requested the government agencies to arrest Singh if he tries to flee from Nepal using Indian or fake passports, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

“Singh is currently hiding in Nepal,” the newspaper said, citing a copy of the letter obtained by it.

The letter and Singh’s personal details have been circulated to all the concerned agencies from hotels to airlines, the newspaper said, citing multiple sources.

Singh, who is said to be possessing multiple passports with different identities, has been on the run since March 18 when the police launched a crackdown against him.

Protests at Times Square for Amritpal

New York: A large number of Khalistan supporters protested at the iconic Times Square to express support for the fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh. With blaring music and loud horns, a multitude of cars with Khalistani flags and LED mobile billboard trucks displaying photos of Singh took out a rally in the heart of Manhattan city on Sunday afternoon amid tight security.

