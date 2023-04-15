Breaking News
Amritsar: BSF recovers 3 kg heroin airdropped by drone near Pakistan border

Updated on: 15 April,2023 10:49 AM IST  |  Amritsar
A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said security personnel heard the buzzing sound of a drone, which allegedly entered into Indian territory from across the International Border, in an area near Amritsar's Mullakot village at 3.21 am

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


BSF troops recovered more than three kilogrammes of heroin, allegedly airdropped by a Pakistani drone, near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar, an official said on Saturday.


A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said security personnel heard the buzzing sound of a drone, which allegedly entered into Indian territory from across the International Border, in an area near Amritsar's Mullakot village at 3.21 am.



The BSF personnel opened fire at the unmanned aerial vehicle.


During the ensuing search operation, the BSF troops recovered a bag containing three packets of heroin weighing 3.20 kilogrammes from a wheat field in the Bachiwind village, the spokesperson said.

An iron ring and a luminous strip were found attached to the bag, the official added.

