Andhra govt appoints SIT to probe Tirumala ghee adulteration allegations

Updated on: 22 September,2024 09:43 PM IST  |  Amaravati
PTI |

CM Naidu said people's sentiments were hurt after the revelations with regard to laddu that animal fats were allegedly used to make them

N Chandrababu Naidu. File Pic

Hitting out at the previous YSRCP government, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday alleged that several procedures to procure ghee at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) were altered during the earlier regime, prompting him to form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the irregularities.


He also alleged that appointments to the TTD board became like "gambling" during the previous government and there were instances of appointing people who had no faith and giving preferences to non-Hindus on the board.



Addressing a press conference at his Undavalli residence, the CM said people's sentiments were hurt after the revelations with regard to laddu that animal fats were allegedly used to make them.


"An IG level or above officer manned SIT will be formed. It will probe all the reasons, misuse of power and give a report to the government. The government will take stringent action to avoid recurrences (laddu adulteration), there is no compromise," said Naidu.

The CM said nobody has the right to play with people's sentiments.

Further, Naidu noted that a Santhi Homam Panchagavya Prokshana (ritualistic sanitisation) will be held on Monday at Tirumala to undo the alleged desecrations.

"From 6 am to 10 am on Monday, Santhi Homam Panchagavya Prokshana will be done at the Bangaru Bavi (golden well) Yagashala (ritual place) in Srivari (Sri Venkateswara) temple," he said.

Naidu said, as per the earlier conditions, the ghee supplier should have at least three years of experience. However, after Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, it was reduced to one year.

The CM also said that the required turnover of the supplier was also reduced to Rs 150 crore from the earlier Rs 250 crore.

Naidu asked how one can supply pure ghee at Rs 319 when even palm oil is costlier than that.

He said AR Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd started supplying ghee from June 12, 2024.

Referring to the letter written by Jagan to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the YSRCP chief was trying to counterattack by shooting off letters.

There is a special place for Venkateswara Swamy's Prasadam, because of its pure ingredients, and uncompromising quality of making for the past 300 years.

During an NDA legislative party meeting a few days ago, the TDP supremo claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

Two days later, on September 20, TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao in a press conference said lab tests had revealed the presence of animal fat and lard in chosen samples and the board is in the process of blacklisting the contractor who supplied "adulterated" ghee.

