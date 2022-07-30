Andhra Pradesh: All six bodies of engineering students recovered from sea

While one body was traced on Friday evening itself, five others were fished out on Saturday in a massive search operation undertaken by the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Police personnel

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Bodies of all six engineering students, who were swept away by tides on Friday evening at a beach in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh, have now been retrieved from the Bay of Bengal.

Another student, who has been rescued at the beach on Friday, is still undergoing treatment in hospital.

It may be recalled that about 13 students belonging to DIET College in Anakapalli went to the beach at Pudimadaka. While six students remained on the shore, seven others got into the seawater when they were hit by tides.

While one student was immediately rescued, another was killed at the spot. Five more went missing.

The authorities launched a search for the missing students, using four boats and two helicopters.

On Saturday, they traced the remaining bodies.

