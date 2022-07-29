Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > 14 year old boy drowns in Nagpur drain

14-year-old boy drowns in Nagpur drain

Updated on: 29 July,2022 09:26 PM IST  |  Nagpur
Sameer Admachi fell after he and three others went into the drain with a fishing net on Thursday

14-year-old boy drowns in Nagpur drain

Representative image


A teen boy died after he fell into a nullah (major drain) while fishing in Nagpur's Parseoni area, a police official said on Friday.

Sameer Admachi fell after he and three others went into the drain with a fishing net on Thursday, he said.

The boy's body has been brought out, the Parseoni police station official added.

