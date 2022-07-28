5-year-old boy drowns in creek in Thane

Rudra Bhima Admane, resident of Gaimukh area, fell into the creek while answering nature's call around 2.30 pm

A five-year-old boy drowned in a creek on Thursday afternoon, a civic official said.

Rudra Bhima Admane, resident of Gaimukh area, fell into the creek while answering nature's call around 2.30 pm, he said.

Fire brigade and police personnel launched a search operation and the boy's body was fished out after half an hour, said Chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell Avinash Sawant.

Police are carrying out further probe, he added.

