5-year-old boy drowns in creek in Thane

Updated on: 28 July,2022 05:10 PM IST  |  Thane
Rudra Bhima Admane, resident of Gaimukh area, fell into the creek while answering nature's call around 2.30 pm

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A five-year-old boy drowned in a creek on Thursday afternoon, a civic official said.

Rudra Bhima Admane, resident of Gaimukh area, fell into the creek while answering nature's call around 2.30 pm, he said.

Fire brigade and police personnel launched a search operation and the boy's body was fished out after half an hour, said Chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell Avinash Sawant.

Police are carrying out further probe, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

