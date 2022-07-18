Maharashtra rains: Boy trying to cross overflowing nullah drowns in Bhandara

The 11-year-old boy was attempting to cross the overflowing nullah along with his bicycle and was swept away by strong currents, said Abhishek Naamdas, the district disaster management officer

This picture has been used for representational purpose. Pic/istock

A 11-year-old boy was swept away in a swollen nullah in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Monday, an official said. Dipesh Vinod Bramhankar, a resident of Ranala in Paoni tehsil, was attempting to cross the overflowing nullah along with his bicycle and was swept away by strong currents around 8.30 am, said Abhishek Naamdas, the district disaster management officer.

The local police in Bhandara were alerted and the body was recovered around 12.30 pm with the help of fishermen, he said.

Following heavy rains over the past few days, most of the water bodies in the district have reached their full storage capacity.

The meteorological department has also issued a yellow alert in the district, it was stated.

The district authorities have asked schools, coaching classes and anganwadis to remain shut for three days till July 20, an official said.

