Breaking News
Civic polls: Running with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, BJP hunts for Thane
Row over Prophet remarks: Nupur Sharma moves SC, seeks revival of plea for clubbing of FIRs
13 dead, 15 rescued after Pune-bound bus falls into Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra CM Shinde to leave for Delhi late Monday night on one-day visit
Maharashtra: School bus driver held for raping 15-year-old student in Pune
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra rains Boy trying to cross overflowing nullah drowns in Bhandara

Maharashtra rains: Boy trying to cross overflowing nullah drowns in Bhandara

Updated on: 18 July,2022 08:18 PM IST  |  Gondia
PTI |

Top

The 11-year-old boy was attempting to cross the overflowing nullah along with his bicycle and was swept away by strong currents, said Abhishek Naamdas, the district disaster management officer

Maharashtra rains: Boy trying to cross overflowing nullah drowns in Bhandara

This picture has been used for representational purpose. Pic/istock


A 11-year-old boy was swept away in a swollen nullah in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Monday, an official said. Dipesh Vinod Bramhankar, a resident of Ranala in Paoni tehsil, was attempting to cross the overflowing nullah along with his bicycle and was swept away by strong currents around 8.30 am, said Abhishek Naamdas, the district disaster management officer.

The local police in Bhandara were alerted and the body was recovered around 12.30 pm with the help of fishermen, he said.




Following heavy rains over the past few days, most of the water bodies in the district have reached their full storage capacity.


Also Read: Jayakwadi Dam area on alert as water storage reaches 75 per cent

The meteorological department has also issued a yellow alert in the district, it was stated.

The district authorities have asked schools, coaching classes and anganwadis to remain shut for three days till July 20, an official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

maharashtra news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK