Maharashtra rains: Jayakwadi Dam area on alert as water storage reaches 75 per cent

If the inflow continues, dam gates will have to be lifted to discharge water. Hence, an alert for villages along the banks of the Godavari river (on which the dam is built) in Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed and Nanded have been issued, an official said

Representation Pic

Residents in the vicinity of Jayakwadi Dam in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district have been asked to stay alert as its water storage reached 74.60 per cent of capacity as on Monday evening due to heavy rains, an official said. The dam is located in the district's Paithan tehsil and the water inflow in it was currently 33,620 cusec (cubic foot per second), he said.

"If the inflow continues at this rate, dam gates will have to be lifted to discharge water. Hence, we have raised an alert for villages along the banks of the Godavari river (on which the dam is built) in Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed and Nanded," he said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: 21-year-old arrested for stealing five motorcycles in Latur

Meanwhile, a gate of Vishnupuri Dam located on Godavari in Nanded was lifted on Monday and 12,395 cusec water was being released into the river, and the storage has reached 65.03 per cent of capacity, another official said.

As per the official, water storage in 11 major irrigation projects was 67.13 per cent now, which was 46.61 per cent on the same day last year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever