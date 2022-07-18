Maharashtra: 21-year-old arrested for stealing five motorcycles in Latur

The local crime branch raided the accused's house and apprehended him for stealing vehicles worth over Rs 2.7 lakh, an official said.

Representation Pic

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing five motorcycles in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Monday. The police on Sunday arrested Tukaram Ishwar Awale (21), a resident of Raichannawadi village of Chakur tehsil in Latur, in connection with the cases of theft registered at Gandhi Chowk, Nilanga and Ahmedpur police stations, an official said.

The local crime branch police raided the accused's house and apprehended him for stealing five vehicles worth Rs 2.7 lakh, he said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Woman BJP functionary attacked by 2 motorcycle-borne men in Thane

The thefts had taken place in Latur, Nilanga, Ahmedpur and Katraj and Bhosari places in Pune district, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever