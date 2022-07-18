Breaking News
Civic polls: Running with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, BJP hunts for Thane
Row over Prophet remarks: Nupur Sharma moves SC, seeks revival of plea for clubbing of FIRs
13 dead, 15 rescued after Pune-bound bus falls into Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra CM Shinde to leave for Delhi late Monday night on one-day visit
Maharashtra: School bus driver held for raping 15-year-old student in Pune
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra 21 year old arrested for stealing five motorcycles in Latur

Maharashtra: 21-year-old arrested for stealing five motorcycles in Latur

Updated on: 18 July,2022 07:37 PM IST  |  Latur
PTI |

Top

The local crime branch raided the accused's house and apprehended him for stealing vehicles worth over Rs 2.7 lakh, an official said.

Maharashtra: 21-year-old arrested for stealing five motorcycles in Latur

Representation Pic


A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing five motorcycles in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Monday. The police on Sunday arrested Tukaram Ishwar Awale (21), a resident of Raichannawadi village of Chakur tehsil in Latur, in connection with the cases of theft registered at Gandhi Chowk, Nilanga and Ahmedpur police stations, an official said.

The local crime branch police raided the accused's house and apprehended him for stealing five vehicles worth Rs 2.7 lakh, he said.




Also Read: Maharashtra: Woman BJP functionary attacked by 2 motorcycle-borne men in Thane


The thefts had taken place in Latur, Nilanga, Ahmedpur and Katraj and Bhosari places in Pune district, the official said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

maharashtra latur news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK