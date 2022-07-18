Maharashtra: Woman BJP functionary attacked by 2 motorcycle-borne men in Thane

Sultana Khan of the party's minority cell women's wing was returning home with her husband when she was attacked, an official said.

Representation Pic

A woman functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was stabbed and injured by two unidentified persons in Thane's Mira Road area, a police official said on Monday. Sultana Khan of the party's minority cell women's wing was returning home with her husband at around 11:00pm on Sunday when the attack took place, he said.

"Her car was stopped and she was stabbed. She has been hospitalised. The car was also vandalised. Efforts are on to nab the two motorcycle-borne accused," the Naya Nagar police station official said.

No case has been registered as yet and Khan's statement will be recorded when she is in a condition to speak to the police, he added.

