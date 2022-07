Assam: Two minor girls drown in Brahmaputra river

He further said the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team, with the help of locals, had engaged in search and rescue operations.

Representative Image

Two minor girls drowned in the Brahmaputra river in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district on Saturday.

The incident took place in Solia village under South Salmara police station. According to the reports, three boys and two minor girls on Saturday went to the Brahmaputra river for bathing. Rituparna Bania, Officer-in-Charge of South Salmara police station, said that a search and rescue operation is going on.

Locals rescued three boys while the missing girls are yet to be traced. "The Gram Panchayat president of Solia village informed us that three boys and two minor girls went to bathe in the Brahmaputra river. Locals rescued three boys while two minor girls went missing," Bania said.

He further said the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team, with the help of locals, had engaged in search and rescue operations. The missing girls have yet to be traced, police said.

