Breaking News
IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi
Mumbai: Heavy winds, rain uproot 250 trees in a week
Good news! Covid-19 surge is dipping in Mumbai
Sachin Tendulkar’s guard is victim of cyber fraud, files complaint with Bandra Police
Mumbai: Malwani sees two murders in 12 hours
Home > News > India News > Article > Assam Two minor girls drown in Brahmaputra river

Assam: Two minor girls drown in Brahmaputra river

Updated on: 17 July,2022 09:36 AM IST  |  Assam
ANI |

Top

He further said the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team, with the help of locals, had engaged in search and rescue operations.

Assam: Two minor girls drown in Brahmaputra river

Representative Image


Two minor girls drowned in the Brahmaputra river in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district on Saturday.

The incident took place in Solia village under South Salmara police station. According to the reports, three boys and two minor girls on Saturday went to the Brahmaputra river for bathing. Rituparna Bania, Officer-in-Charge of South Salmara police station, said that a search and rescue operation is going on.




Locals rescued three boys while the missing girls are yet to be traced. "The Gram Panchayat president of Solia village informed us that three boys and two minor girls went to bathe in the Brahmaputra river. Locals rescued three boys while two minor girls went missing," Bania said.


He further said the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team, with the help of locals, had engaged in search and rescue operations. The missing girls have yet to be traced, police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

assam national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK