Andhra Pradesh will host the Drone Summit 2024 on October 22-23 in its capital Amaravati. The summit has been organised in collaboration with the Bharat Drone Association

Amaravati Drone Summit 2024, gathering key stakeholders in the industry The event aims to address societal challenges and drive innovations in drone technology. A drone show featuring over 5,000 drones will showcase advancements in the field.

The Andhra Pradesh Drones Corporation (APDC) is set to organise the Amarvati Drone Summit 2024 on October 22-23, as announced by officials on Friday.



This summit aims to unite key players in the drone industry, including government officials, technology innovators, and industry leaders. Attendees will explore the future of drones in India, highlighting advancements in technology, emerging industry trends, and potential collaboration opportunities.



As a national-level event under the Infrastructure and Investment Department of the Andhra Pradesh government, the Amaravati Drone Summit is positioned to establish the region as a hub for Drone System Design and Manufacturing (DSDM) and Drone Enabled Technology and Services (DeTS).



In a significant partnership, the Bharat Drone Association, which is India’s largest drone industry body, has joined forces with the APDC as a technology partner for the summit. The Bharat Drone Association boasts over 400 members, including drone manufacturers, service providers, RPTOs, industry experts, and AI and ML start-ups across 20 states in India.



The association is committed to fostering a sustainable ecosystem for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) in the country and will leverage its expertise to enhance the summit’s impact, driving innovation within the drone sector.



Major Ganesan, President of the Bharat Drone Association and a retired Indian Army officer, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. “We are honoured to work with the Andhra Pradesh Drones Corporation for the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024. This partnership highlights our commitment to advancing the UAV industry in India and using drone technology to tackle important societal and industrial issues. The summit offers a great platform to showcase innovative solutions and encourage meaningful discussions among industry leaders.”



The Bharat Drone Association has been active in promoting drone initiatives, including the successful Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on August 15, 2023. They have also advocated for progressive drone policies that led to various government schemes, such as the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI), loans for drones, SMAM subsidies, and the Namo Drone Didi Scheme.



In addition to the discussions, the summit will feature an impressive drone show with over 5,000 drones, providing a spectacular visual display for attendees. So far, more than 1,000 delegates have registered for the event, which is expected to draw participation from drone companies, international entities, and other stakeholders.



The civil aviation ministry and the Andhra Pradesh government are working together to make this summit a significant milestone in the drone industry. Senior Economic Advisor at the civil aviation ministry, Piyush Srivastava, mentioned that the government is currently developing a new PLI scheme for the drone sector, seeking input from stakeholders.



The first PLI scheme for drones was introduced in 2021, with an allocation of ₹120 crore for three financial years. As it has now concluded, there is a renewed focus on establishing a robust framework for the industry.

