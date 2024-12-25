Breaking News
Updated on: 25 December,2024 09:08 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

CM Naidu and PM Modi discussed development issues and pending projects of the state during the brief 30-minute meeting at the prime minister's residence, sources said

PM Modi and Chandrababu Naidu. Pic/PTI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed issues related to the state.


According to sources, Naidu and Modi discussed development issues and pending projects of the state during the brief 30-minute meeting at the prime minister's residence.


Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders K Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, both ministers in the NDA government at the Centre, and party MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu were present in the meeting.


BJP MP from Andhra Pradesh and Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma was also there.

The TDP is a major ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Earlier during the day, Naidu met Union Railways and I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and flagged the state's concerns.

The chief minister met with Vaishnaw after attending the NDA leaders' meeting at BJP president J P Nadda's residence here.

Naidu also paid homage to former prime minister and BJP founding president Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial, "Sadaiv Atal', on his 100th birth anniversary. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

