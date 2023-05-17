According to Gurajala Sub-Divisional Police Officer A. Pallapu Raju, the incident occurred at approximately 4:42 am when an overloaded truck, loaded with lemons and heading towards Lucknow from Guduru, collided with the autorickshaw

Image used for representational purpose.

Listen to this article Andhra Pradesh: Six women labourers killed in hit-and-run accident x 00:00

In a heart-wrenching incident, six women labourers lost their lives while another six sustained injuries when the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a speeding truck in a village located in Palnadu district. The unfortunate mishap took place during the early hours of Wednesday, as the women, who hailed from a neighboring region, were en route to Pulipadu village in Palnadu district to participate in the chilli harvesting activities.

According to Gurajala Sub-Divisional Police Officer A. Pallapu Raju, the incident occurred at approximately 4:42 am when an overloaded truck, loaded with lemons and heading towards Lucknow from Guduru, collided with the autorickshaw.

Also read: In Manipur unrest, 4,000 schoolkids unsure of their future

The injured victims were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Miriyalaguda, located in the neighboring state of Telangana. They are currently receiving necessary medical treatment to aid their recovery, as confirmed by the authorities.

The autorickshaw, carrying a total of twelve passengers, was struck by the speeding truck, claiming the lives of six women laborers.

In response to this incident, a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code sections 304 (A) and 337, reflecting the severity of the matter.

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when we receive more updates)

(With inputs from PTI)