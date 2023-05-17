In Manipur unrest, 4,000 schoolkids unsure of their future

Students fear they might lose an academic year as they will not be able to return to their schools in the affected areas.

Riflewomen of Assam Rifles interact with locals as part of Area Domination Patrol to restore peace and harmony in Manipur. Pic/PTI

Fifteen-year-old Pushpa Karam fears she will not be able to perform well in the Std X examinations next year. Her home in Torbung Bangla area in Churachandpur district of Manipur has been gutted in the recent ethnic violence. Karam is taking shelter in a relief camp in Kunbi area of neighbouring Bishnupur district along with 42 other school-going students and their families. She has been forced to miss her Mathematics and English tuitions.

Karam is among around 4,000 school-going students who have been affected by the recent ethnic violence in Manipur. Students fear they might lose an academic year as they will not be able to return to their schools in the affected areas.

“My books, study materials and even all school documents were in my house, which was burnt. My father says we cannot return to Churachandpur anymore. I don’t know where I will go to school,” 15-year-old Anu Irom Chanu, a student of Don Bosco School in Churachandpur, said. Namoijam Tomba Singh, 17, from Churachandpur said his chances of getting into a coveted course or job have now been diminished.

“With my academic year in the doldrums as well as uncertainty over where we will live, I really don’t know how I will prepare for various exams—NDA entrance, merchant navy, etc.,” Singh, whose parents were daily wage earners, said.

