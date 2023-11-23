Andhra Pradesh: Three from same family killed by relative in Pidugurall

Three people of a family were allegedly killed by a relative in in Piduguralla of Andhra Pradesh, the police said

Representational Pic/File

Three from same family were murdered by relative in Pidugurall The triple murder case came to light on Thursday morning The three members of a family were killed over a marital dispute, the police said

In a shocking incident, the triple murder case have come to light in which as many as three people of a family were allegedly killed by a relative in Andhra Pradesh, the police said on Thursday, the PTI reported.

The news agency report said that three persons of the same family were reportedly stabbed to death in Piduguralla of Andhra Pradesh by a relative over a marital dispute, a police official said.

The Police said that D Srinivas Rao (28) stabbed his brother-in-law A Naresh (32), his father A Sambasiva Rao (63) and his mother A Adi Lakshmi (60) at Konanki village of Piduguralla mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district, as per the PTI.

Naresh's wife D Madhuri (26) called her brother Srinivas Rao and father D Subba Rao (62) on Wednesday night as a dispute arose with her husband, as she could not go for agriculture work to their field due to stomach pain, the police official told PTI.

When Naresh questioned Madhuri about why she did not come to work, she told him that she was suffering from stomach pain and asked him to take her to a hospital, which he did not do.

Though a local doctor was engaged to come and administer an injection to Madhuri on Wednesday evening, the fight with her husband did not subside, prompting her to call her brother and father, the official said.

Madhuri's brother and father reached her home by 9.30 pm on Wednesday, and they brought knives along with them.

As the quarrel between the husband and wife intensified, leading to Naresh allegedly holding Madhuri by the neck, an enraged Srinivas Rao stabbed his brother-in-law and Naresh's parents to death, police said.

According to the police, Madhuri was Naresh's second wife and the couple have a six-year-old son. The couple have been engaged in disputes over the past one year, police added, according to the PTI.

Naresh, a graduate, owned 15 acres of land and also used to lend money for interest.

The Police in Andhra Pradesh have launched a manhunt for Srinivas Rao and Subba Rao, and also registered a case under IPC Section 302.

(with PTI inputs)

