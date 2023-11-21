Mumbai Police arrest suspect in murder case of woman found in suitcase in Kurla

A suspect in the murder of a woman whose body was found in a suitcase in the Kurla area has been arrested by the Mumbai Police. The victim, a Dharavi resident, was discovered dead inside the abandoned suitcase on CST Road in Shanti Nagar.

Representative Image

According to the report, in this ongoing investigation, the arrest was made by Mumbai Crime Unit 5. The abandoned suitcase was reported to the police earlier, at approximately 1:30 pm. Law enforcement discovered the woman's body inside the luggage when they arrived at the scene. A thorough autopsy will be conducted on the body at a public hospital. The identity of the deceased is still unknown as of right now.

Based on preliminary observations, the police determined the woman's age to be between 25 and 35 years old, the report added. Authorities verified that she was dressed in track pants and a T-shirt. Examining local CCTV footage is one way that investigations are done to help with the case.

The Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) has been used to register the case, and efforts are being made to identify and capture the perpetrators. We're waiting for more updates as the investigation goes on, the report further stated.

The Kurla police, according to mid-day's earlier report, had filed an accidental death report and were conducting a probe to identify the deceased. Reportedly, the woman's pictures were circulated in the area where her body was found and they were scrutinising all the missing persons' reports. Meanwhile, in spite of having conducted a post-mortem, there was no conclusive answer as to what caused the woman's death.

Reportedly, the woman had a rosary around her neck. The police personnel speaking to the publication, previously stated that at the woman must not have been killed 24 hours prior to the body's discovery. He also stated that they registered an accidental death report and that a post-mortem was conducted at Rajawadi hospital.

According to the report, the experts believed that her body was dumped a few hours after she was killed and that despite absence of conclusive answers regarding the cause of her death, they had observed marks of strangulation on her neck.

