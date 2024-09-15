Breaking News
Anil Vij to challenge for Haryana CM post

Updated on: 16 September,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Chandigarh
Whether the party makes me or not, it is up to them. But if they make me CM, I will change Haryana’s ‘takdeer and tasveer’ (face and destiny of Haryana), the Ambala Cantt MLA said

Anil Vij to challenge for Haryana CM post

Senior BJP leader and former Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said he will stake claim for the chief minister’s post if the party returns to power in Haryana after the October 5 Assembly polls.


The six-time MLA’s remarks come at a time when the party has already made it clear that Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief minister if the BJP returns to power.
Saini is also the party’s chief ministerial face in the polls.



“I never sought anything from the party till today...people from Haryana are coming to meet me. Even in Ambala, people tell me that I am senior-most why I did not become CM. On demand of the people, and on the basis of seniority, this time I will stake claim to become chief minister,” Vij said.


Whether the party makes me or not, it is up to them. But if they make me CM, I will change Haryana’s ‘takdeer and tasveer’ (face and destiny of Haryana), the Ambala Cantt MLA said.

