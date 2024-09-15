Whether the party makes me or not, it is up to them. But if they make me CM, I will change Haryana’s ‘takdeer and tasveer’ (face and destiny of Haryana), the Ambala Cantt MLA said

BJP leader Anil Vij. File pic

Listen to this article Anil Vij to challenge for Haryana CM post x 00:00

Senior BJP leader and former Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said he will stake claim for the chief minister’s post if the party returns to power in Haryana after the October 5 Assembly polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

The six-time MLA’s remarks come at a time when the party has already made it clear that Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief minister if the BJP returns to power.

Saini is also the party’s chief ministerial face in the polls.

“I never sought anything from the party till today...people from Haryana are coming to meet me. Even in Ambala, people tell me that I am senior-most why I did not become CM. On demand of the people, and on the basis of seniority, this time I will stake claim to become chief minister,” Vij said.

Whether the party makes me or not, it is up to them. But if they make me CM, I will change Haryana’s ‘takdeer and tasveer’ (face and destiny of Haryana), the Ambala Cantt MLA said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever