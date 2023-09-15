Announcements will be made, but will they be implemented, says Aaditya Thackeray

The government will make many announcements for the Marathwada region but will they be implemented, asked former minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is on a two-day visit to Aurangabad and Nashik districts

The present government in Maharashtra has done nothing for the people except for giving false assurances, said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in Aurangabad on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

Talking to reporters before visiting two villages each in Paithan and Gangapur taluka, Aaditya Thackeray slammed the Eknathi Shinde government over its past assurances for the Marathwada region, which comprises Aurangabad, Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Osmanabad and Parbhani, reported PTI.

"This government in Maharashtra has not done anything in the past one and a half years except for giving false assurances," he said.

Referring to the special cabinet meeting scheduled to be held here on Saturday, he said while the government is spending so much for the meeting, it should also tell where funds were spent in "Gujarat, Guwahati (Assam) and Goa", an oblique reference to places Shinde and his supporters went after leaving the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena last year.

Eknath Shinde's rebellion resulted in the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and paved the way for the BJP to return to power.

The government has decided to hold the cabinet meeting in Aurangabad to mark the Marathwada Liberation Day, celebrated on September 17 annually.

If they are spending money and if anything good comes out of it (for Marathwada) then it can be considered, Thackeray said.

"Though there will be announcements for the region, will they be implemented? The farmers who were hit by excess rainfall earlier have not got aid despite crop loss surveys (panchanamas)," he added.

Marathwada Liberation Day, also known as Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din, marks the integration of Marathwada with India after security forces invaded Hyderabad and defeated the Nizam and his Razakar units on September 17, 1948.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday targeted the Narendra Modi government over the recent killing of security personnel in Kashmir, and said the Centre's claim that the situation in the Valley would normalise after the abrogation of Article 370 has turned out to be false.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', it said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is not right, but the Modi government is immersed in the success of G20.

"The Centre painted a picture that things would be normal post (abrogation of) Article 370, but it turned out to be false eventually," it said.

(With inputs from PTI)