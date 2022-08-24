Breaking News
Double-barrelled probe ordered in Jet airways PF scam
Mumbai: Fix potholes or we stop work, warn school bus operators
CBI raids RJD MLA in Patna in alleged land for railways jobs case
Sonali Phogat's family suspect something 'fishy' in her death, seek official investigation
MNS chief Raj Thackeray backs Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Muhammad
Home > News > India News > Article > Another cloudburst hits Uttarakhands Tehri farm lands inundated

Another cloudburst hits Uttarakhand's Tehri, farm lands inundated

Updated on: 24 August,2022 02:58 PM IST  |  New Tehri
PTI |

Top

Some bridges on the Moolgarh-Tharti road have been damaged. The road is blocked near Tharti and traffic along the route is disrupted

Another cloudburst hits Uttarakhand's Tehri, farm lands inundated

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Uttarakhand's Tehri district bore the brunt of another cloudburst on Wednesday as heavy rains led to the overflowing of Nelchami rivulet in Chirbatia village, inundating irrigated farm lands.


However, preliminary reports did not mention any casualty, the district disaster management office said.

Also Read: Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges


Some bridges on the Moolgarh-Tharti road have been damaged. The road is blocked near Tharti and traffic along the route is disrupted, it said.

The Nelchami river is flowing furiously and people living close to the banks fear for their safety, a source said.

Also Read: 15 injured as double-decker bus overturns in Uttarakhand

In the cloudbursts on August 19, Tehri district accounted for the highest number of casualties. Five out of the total seven bodies recovered so far were found in Gwad and Silla villages of the district.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
national news india uttarakhand

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK