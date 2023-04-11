Anti-national forces put Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in jail: Delhi CM Kejriwal

He also urged people to join the AAP in order to make India the number one country in the world

File Photo

Anti-national forces worked together to put former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in jail, Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

Addressing AAP party workers in the national capital, the chief minister of Delhi said that the party getting the status of national party in a short span of 10 years was a "miraculous and incredible" achievement.

He also urged people to join the AAP in order to make India the number one country in the world.

The Election Commission of India recently granted national party status to AAP.

"All the anti-national forces that want to stop the progress of the country are against the AAP, but the almighty is with us," Kejriwal said.

"Today, on this occasion of happiness, I am missing Manish ji and Jain Saheb a lot. They are fighting for the country and for all of us. Today all anti-national forces are opposing AAP. Manish Sisodia urged poor children to dream, that was his fault. It was Satyendar Jain's fault that he wanted everyone to have access to good medical conditions, and anti-national forces worked together to put them in jail," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister added, "Many of our comrades were beaten, put behind bars. Many people lost their lives during this journey and I pray for them all. Many people struggled a lot, left their jobs and joined the party. I thank all our workers and most of all our critics for everything."

Also Read: Babri masjid demolition remark: Uddhav demands resignation of Chandrakant Patil

Kejriwal further added, "Earlier they used to say that money is needed to contest elections, but we have shown that we can contest elections honestly and run the government. Back when we started, there was no money, there were no men, even today there is no money but there are many men."

"It seems that it was only yesterday when our party was formed, then we never imagined we could get even a single MLA but today after 10 and a half years, AAP has become a national party. There are six national parties, three of which have governments in one or more states, one of them being the AAP", he said.

He further added that if anyone in the party desires position and money they should either remove this thought from their mind or leave the party. "We have come together under AAP for the country, if there is a desire for position and money, remove this feeling or leave AAP. Now they are putting us in jail. Everyone's chance will come one by one you have to be ready to go to jail. If anyone is afraid, then leave AAP", he added.

"We have given a new direction to politics, till now only abuses and hooliganism used to go on... For the first time, we made the biggest leader sit in a fake class, don't know whether he went to school in life or not, but will send him to real school one day", he said.

In significant decisions, the Election Commission on Monday recognised Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party and withdrew this recognition given to the Nationalist Congress Party, CPI and Trinamool Congress.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.