Anti-seaport protesters attack Vizhinjam police station, 9 cops injured

Updated on: 27 November,2022 10:16 PM IST  |  Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
PTI |

Top

Four police jeeps and a minivan were damaged. While nine police officials were injured and shifted to various hospitals. Police action has begun, police sources said.

Representational Pic


A mob comprising anti-seaport protesters on Sunday night attacked the Vizhinjam police station here after one person was arrested in connection with violent protests that took place against the construction of a port on November 26 here.


The agitators besieged the police station seeking the release of those taken into custody over the clashes that erupted between two groups in Vizhinjam on Saturday and damaged the police vehicles parked outside. A few policemen sustained injuries in the attack.



Media persons who were present at the site also came under attack.


Four police jeeps and a minivan have been damaged. While nine police officials were injured and shifted to various hospitals. Police action has begun, police sources said.

ACV local channel camera person Sherif M John was attacked by the protesters, who damaged his camera and snatched his cellphone. He has been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

One person was arrested and few others taken into custody over the violent protests that took place outside the construction site in Vizhinjam on Saturday.

Senior police officials, including the city police commissioner, various ACPs and other officers have rushed to the Vizhinjam police station.

Meanwhile, the state government has prohibited the sale of alcohol in Vizhinjam police station limits.

Earlier in the day, the state police lodged an FIR against at least 15 Latin Catholic priests including the metropolitan Archbishop Thomas J Netto over the violence at Vizhinjam on Saturday.

kerala news Crime News india national news

