Breaking News
Panvel man holds family hostage, injures cops in eight-hour standoff
Mumbai: No OC for Tardeo tower without Rs 32 crore payment
Mumbai: Andheri professional falls prey to Rs 12.8 lakh Maha Kumbh contract scam
Experts hail GST revamp, say it puts ‘good’ in tax
Mumbai: Commerce dominates FYJC admissions, Arts sees only 36 thousand takers so far
Revenue Minister promises benefits through new panel for OBC welfare
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Apple CEO Tim Cook announces new stores in Bengaluru and Pune

Apple CEO Tim Cook announces new stores in Bengaluru and Pune

Updated on: 05 September,2025 12:01 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

With this launch, Apple now has four official stores in the country. The first two were Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi, followed by the newly announced Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune

Apple CEO Tim Cook announces new stores in Bengaluru and Pune

Pic/X@tim_cook

Listen to this article
Apple CEO Tim Cook announces new stores in Bengaluru and Pune
x
00:00

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday announced the opening of two new Apple stores in India, located in Bengaluru and Pune.

With this launch, Apple now has four official stores in the country. The first two were Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi, followed by the newly announced Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune.

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday announced the opening of two new Apple stores in India, located in Bengaluru and Pune.

With this launch, Apple now has four official stores in the country. The first two were Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi, followed by the newly announced Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune.



Taking to social media platform X, Cook said, "Say hello to Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune! We are thrilled to continue to bring the best of Apple to customers across India at these two new stores."


The announcement comes against the backdrop of ongoing trade negotiations between India and the United States.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had in May said that trade talks were still underway, emphasising that any deal must be mutually beneficial.

"On the trade remarks. Let me say this, that look between India and US trade talks have been going on, negotiations have been going on. In fact, we have, I think our team is just going at this point. These are very complicated negotiations. They are very intricate, intricate," he said.

He added that no decision had been made yet and cautioned against premature judgments. "Nothing is decided, you know. But any trade deal, any trade deal has to be mutually beneficial. Any trade deal has to work for both the countries, and I think that would be our expectation from the trade deal and until that is done, I think any judgement on it would be premature," he said.

The trade negotiations were also highlighted by then US President Donald Trump, who claimed that India had offered the US a nearly no-tariff deal on a reciprocal basis. "They have offered us a deal where we're basically they're willing to literally charge us no tariff," Trump said while addressing a news conference in Doha.

Trump also addressed Apple CEO Tim Cook's manufacturing plans, urging him to expand production in the US instead of India. "I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday. I said to him, my friend, I am treating you very good. You are coming up with $500 billion, but now I hear you are building all over India. I don't want you building in India. You can build in India, if you want to take care of India because India is one of the highest tariff nations in the world, so it is very hard to sell in India," Trump said.

India stands as Apple's fourth-largest market globally in 2024, after the US, China, and Japan.

(With inputs from Agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

apple Tim Cook bengaluru Pune india India news national news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK