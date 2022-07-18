Army captain, JCO killed in accidental blast in Poonch

The Army personnel were on duty when the incident took place in the Mendhar sector of Poonch late on Sunday night, an Army PRO said

Representative image

An Army captain and a junior commissioned officer were killed in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Monday.

Captain Anand and Nb Sub Bhagwan Singh lost their lives in a grenade blast that occurred while they were performing their duties on the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar Sector (J&K): Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/IhURxzSEnv — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

The Army personnel were on duty when the incident took place in the Mendhar sector of Poonch late on Sunday night, an Army PRO here said.

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir: Army opens fire as drone spotted near LoC in Poonch

The Army captain and the naib-subedar (JCO) were immediately taken to Udhampur for treatment on a helicopter, he said. During the treatment, they succumbed to their injuries.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.