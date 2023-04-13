Breaking News
Mumbai: Kalina school reduces 12-year-old to tears
Missing Aurangabad rapper resurfaces: ‘Why are they so scared of my song?’
Daily COVID-19 deaths jump to nine in state; two from Mumbai
Mumbai: Couple tie knot with fake ID; youth held for child marriage
Mumbai: Bandra’s U-bridge now gets chain link fencing
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Army soldier dies of gunshot wound at Bathinda military station

Army soldier dies of gunshot wound at Bathinda military station

Updated on: 13 April,2023 10:23 AM IST  |  Bathinda/New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The Army said death of the soldier on Wednesday afternoon has no connection with the firing incident

Army soldier dies of gunshot wound at Bathinda military station

Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place. Pic/PTI


An Army soldier died of gunshot injuries at the Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday, around 12 hours after four personnel from an artillery unit were killed in a firing incident.


The Army said death of the soldier on Wednesday afternoon has no connection with the firing incident.



"A soldier died of a gunshot wound at approximately 4:30 pm on April 12 at Bathinda Military Station.The soldier was on sentry duty with his service weapon," the Army said.


"The weapon and cartridge case from the same weapon was found next to the soldier. The gunshot wound was near the right temporal region," it said in a statement.

Also Read: Punjab: Four dead in firing at Bathinda Military station, search ops on

The Army said the soldier was immediately evacuated to the military hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.The soldier had returned from leave on April 11.

"The case purportedly seems to be of attempted suicide," the Army said.

A senior official said it could be a case of accidental firing as well.

"There is no connection whatsoever with the incident that took place at 4:30 am at Bathinda Military Station," the Army said.

Bathinda Cantt Station House Officer (SHP) Gurdeep Singh said they received information regarding the death of the soldier on Wednesday evening.

"We were informed by the Army and a case has been registered. Prima facie it appears to be an accidental firing case,¿ said the SHO.

The deceased was identified as Laghu Raj Shankar, said police.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

punjab india India news national news news new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK