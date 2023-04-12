Punjab: Four dead in firing at Bathinda Military station, search ops on

It said quick reaction teams were activated following the firing incident at 4:35 am

Four people were killed in a firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday morning, the Army said.

"A firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 04:35 hours inside Bathinda Military Station. Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed," the Army said in a statement.

It said search operations are in progress

"Four fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained," it said.

The details of the incident are not immediately known.

