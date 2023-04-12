Breaking News
Punjab: Four dead in firing at Bathinda Military station, search ops on

Updated on: 12 April,2023 10:28 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

It said quick reaction teams were activated following the firing incident at 4:35 am

Punjab: Four dead in firing at Bathinda Military station, search ops on

Representative Image


Four people were killed in a firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday morning, the Army said.


It said quick reaction teams were activated following the firing incident at 4:35 am.



"A firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 04:35 hours inside Bathinda Military Station. Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed," the Army said in a statement.


It said search operations are in progress

"Four fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained," it said.

The details of the incident are not immediately known.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

