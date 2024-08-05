The security grid in Jammu and Kashmir has been put on an alert in view of the fifth anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution. An advisory has been issued as security agencies apprehend possibility of terror attacks on this day

Pilgrims walk towards the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, in Baltal. File Pic

The security grid in Jammu and Kashmir has been put on an alert in view of the fifth anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution. An advisory has been issued as security agencies apprehend possibility of terror attacks on this day.

In a message to all security agencies, the police have advised them to observe a "dry day" with no movement of security convoys. The advisory also said there should be no movement of convoys of Amarnath pilgrims between various base camps.

However, the agencies assigned the task of road-opening duties for Amarnath Yatra routes.

Five years ago, on August 5, the Centre revoked Article 370 of the Constitution which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir within the Indian Union. The Centre also brought the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act that bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

While most political parties in Jammu and Kashmir denounce the reading down of Article 370, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be holding functions across the Union Territory to mark the landmark day as abrogation of the special constitutional provision had been a long-time election promise of the party.

Meanwhile, a fresh batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were stopped at the Jammu base camp and informed that they had to remain there owing to weather conditions.

A pilgrim from Delhi who had come for the Yatra said they were stopped at the base camp and were asked to leave on Tuesday, August 6. He added that all arrangements were made to accommodate the people who could not go on the yatra on Monday.

"I have come here from Delhi for the Amarnath Yatra. All the pilgrims were stopped today from going due to the weather conditions. However, they said that we could go tomorrow. All arrangements have been made here for our stay. I hope we will be able to leave tomorrow," he said.

'We came here yesterday. We were supposed to depart today but we have been stopped due to the weather conditions. All arrangements made here are very good," said Amit Kumar Jaiswal, another pilgrim.

"We were supposed to be here this morning at 2 am. However, we have been informed that owing to weather conditions, we will be sent tomorrow. We are waiting eagerly to go," said Mohan Lal Kumawat, another pilgrim who had come for the yatra.

On the morning of August 4, another batch left the Srinagar base camp towards Pahalgam for the Amarnath Yatra.

The Yatra, conducted by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, is divided into two routes: one through Pahalgam and the other through Baltal in the Ganderbal district of Kashmir. Baltal serves as the camping ground for pilgrims.

The Yatra which officially began on June 29 from the Baltal and Pahalgam base camps, is scheduled to conclude on August 19.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)