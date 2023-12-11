Breaking News
Mumbai: How city’s new AC trains will look like
Mumbai: BMC cracks down on its pipe-breakers
Mumbai: Tutor held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.3 crore
Mumbai: Singing beggar has swiped at least 25 phones in trains
Mumbai: Overflowing Kannamwar Nagar drain finally gets MHADA’s attention
Mumbai: Woman arrested for stealing Rs 26 lakh in cash and jewellery
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Article 370 verdict Nobody will be happy with Supreme Court decision in Jammu and Kashmir says Azad

Article 370 verdict: Nobody will be happy with Supreme Court decision in Jammu and Kashmir, says Azad

Updated on: 11 December,2023 02:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Former Union Health Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that although the Suprme Court of India’s verdict on the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was unfortunate but “everyone has to accept it with a heavy heart”

Article 370 verdict: Nobody will be happy with Supreme Court decision in Jammu and Kashmir, says Azad

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article
Article 370 verdict: Nobody will be happy with Supreme Court decision in Jammu and Kashmir, says Azad
x
00:00

Former Union Health Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that although the Supreme Court of India’s verdict on the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was unfortunate but “everyone has to accept it with a heavy heart”.


Azad, who parted ways with his longtime political party Congress, and founded his own Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), said that nobody will be happy with this judgement in Jammu and Kashmir, newswire PTI reported. Azad said after a five-judge apex court bench ended a decades long debate by unanimously upholding the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 bestowing special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. It also directed restoration of statehood "at the earliest" as well as elections to the assembly by September 30 next year.


"It is unfortunate but everyone has to accept the decision of the Supreme Court with a heavy heart. We did not expect this decision. We were thinking that the Supreme Court will consider the sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and also the historical background under which the Article 370 was incorporated to the constitution. That was our hope but unfortunately that has not happened," Azad told reporters at his residence.


Asked about court's direction on holding elections and restoration of statehood, Azad said the government had made these commitments in the Parliament already.

In his view, the abrogation of Article 370 was done hurriedly and without consulting the people or the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also read: Lambi hai gham ki shaam: Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah invokes Faiz Ahmad Faiz after SC verdict on Article 370

"It is a sad day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir which people have to accept because there is no other course (available). These are two strongest pillars of a democracy -- one is the lawmaking, the Parliament, which has taken decision against Article 370 in August 2019. Then there is the Supreme Court which interprets the decisions of GOI or parliament. That has also gone against us," Aad said

"Had the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir been consulted, maybe we would have been able to bargain something, maybe we would have got something...," he said. (With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ghulam nabi azad news india jammu and kashmir supreme court article 370 verdict

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK