Arunachal CM holds meeting to assess damage caused by landslides, flood

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday held a high-level meeting to assess the extensive damage caused by rain-triggered landslides and floods in the state, which have disrupted surface communication to multiple districts.

At the meeting, which was also attended by Chief Secretary Dharmendra, the CM underscored the importance of swiftly restoring road connectivity, particularly in the flood-hit districts.

"Early restoration of roads snapped due to floods and landslides is crucial to ensuring access to essential services and aid," he said.

He allocated special funds for immediate restoration of the critical road link from Parsi-Parlo to Koloriang in remote Kurung Kumey district, including the bridge over Kumey River.

"The restoration plan must be prepared and implemented without delay. Immediate restoration work should begin in Kurung Kumey region and other flood-affected districts cut off due to incessant rains," he stressed.

Khandu instructed relevant departments to ensure the timely provision of medicines and food supplies to the affected areas.

In addition, the chief minister was briefed about the Kurung Kumey district administration's efforts to reopen the Damin Road for vehicular movement. The road had been cut off for several days due to incessant rains and floods, the officials added.

